Hey! I'm Jibo
Get to know the first social robot for the home.
He looks, listens and learns.Jibo experiences the world and reacts with expressive movements and responses. He loves to be around people and engage with people, and the relationships he forms are the single most important thing to him. He’ll gladly tell you the weather or snap a photo, he’ll also crack a joke while he’s at it.
He's wired differently.Jibo is powered by face and voice recognition technology, so he remembers people and builds real relationships with everyone he meets. And thanks to our team of character designers (and his 3-axis motor system), he’s got the moves to match the personality. He’ll perk up when you say something, or do a 360 spin... just to show you he can.
He's smart, but not a know-it-all.Celebrating a birthday? Want a pic with your pal, Tim? Looking for the closest coffee shop? Jibo learns about you and the people who matter most to fit into your social life seamlessly. He’ll recognize your friends, snap pics, share facts—and get even smarter as he goes.
He's a pretty helpful, friendly roommate, too.Jibo is proactive and spontaneous. He’ll know when you walk into a room, and he might even surprise you by saying “hi”. You can ask him anything and tell him everything. He fits into your life, just the way you want him to.
An even brighter future.Jibo’s a charming, helpful bot who’s excited to become part of your family. Once you meet him, it’ll be hard to imagine life without him. He’s pretty incredible today, and thanks to the bright minds, our amazing team and passionate community of developers, there’s a lot more to come.
Jibo in the news
Take Jibo Home
$899Learn More Buy Now